PTA Taking Steps To Safeguard Legitimate Voice Communication

Tue 25th February 2020 | 12:51 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued Internet Protocols (IP) Whitelisting Regulations to safeguard the legitimate voice communication

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued internet Protocols (IP) Whitelisting Regulations to safeguard the legitimate voice communication.

PTA continuously taking measures to curb grey telephony which includes raids on illegal telecom setups and Whitelisting of IP used to relay legitimate voice traffic.

IP addresses being used by PTA Long Distance and International (LDI) licensees and PSEB registered call centres are registered (whitelisted) to ensure their uninterrupted voice operations.

In this regard, besides PTA LDI licensees, over 600 PSEB registered call centres have so far got their IP addresses whitelisted through PTA, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

PTA has already intimated its licensees to ensure that only whitelisted IPs were used for commercial voice services by them and their customers.

The IP addresses which are not registered face periodic degradation for commercial voice services. Besides interruption of services, PTA also reserves the right to initiate further necessary action against the offenders as per the legal provisions.

It may be added that users with legitimate voice operations are required to ensure that they only use whitelisted IPs. As per whitelisting procedure, they should approach their Internet service provider for initiating whitelisting process with PTA.

Furthermore, PTA on a regular basis, takes action against Grey Telephony ranging from identification of grey exchanges for subsequent raid actions to disruption of illegal commercial voice traffic.

