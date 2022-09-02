UrduPoint.com

PTA, Telecom Companies Making Efforts To Fully Restore Services In Flood-affected Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and telecom companies are making all possible efforts to fully restore all telecom services in the flood-hit areas.

"In the wake of devasting floods and torrential rains that wreaked unprecedented havoc across the country PTA and telecom operators' efforts to restore connectivity have resulted in the reduction of non-functional sites count from 3386 (6.55% of the total sites across the country) to 1076 (2.08%)", the PTA said in a news release.

"Efforts are ongoing for complete restoration of all telecom services," the authority said.

Floods and rains have majorly affected and damaged telecom infrastructure in Balochistan, Southern Punjab, Upper Sindh and areas of KPK.

The challenges included prolonged power breakdowns, continuous heavy rains causing the rain and flood water to enter into exchange buildings and cuts in Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) due to land sliding.

PTA has been monitoring the situation round the clock and has made all possible efforts so that people can stay connected in these difficult times.

