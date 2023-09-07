Open Menu

PTA, TikTok Sign MoU To Encourage Safer Digital Environment For Pakistani Youth

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2023 | 08:12 PM

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and TikTok here on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote digital safety in government schools across Pakistan through a multifaceted approach

The program includes comprehensive training programs and guidelines for teachers, parents, and students that will be covered through, workshops, seminars, webinars, awareness videos etc to shed light on the legitimate use of social media, and tackle associated risks, said a news release.

In attendance at this significant event were Chairman PTA, Maj Gen (R) Hafeez ur Rehman, Director General (WAD), and Director General (S&D) as well as representatives from MoITT.

The Head of Public Policy and Government Relations, Pakistan at TikTok, Fahad Khan Niazi as well as the Head of Public Policy Programs South Asia at TikTok, Zara Basharat Higgs were also present.

Speaking at this event, Chairman PTA said that PTA remains steadfast in its dedication towards digital safety.

This partnership with TikTok, a prominent social media platform, serves as a reaffirmation of PTA's commitment, towards a more secured and safe online environment.

This collaboration underscores the vision of both organizations for a digital space where safety is paramount.

The PTA anticipated that this pioneering initiative would set the stage for other social media platforms to follow suit in establishing partnership with the authority to enhance the local digital environment.

