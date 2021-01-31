UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTA To Conduct QoS Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 05:30 PM

PTA to conduct QoS survey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is planning to conduct quality of service (QoS) survey during first quarter of 2021, using automated tool, with an objective to push cellular mobile operators (CMOs) to provide quality voice and data services as per license standards.

This survey is the first of a series of surveys to be conducted throughout the year in order to measure the quality of voice and data service of CMOs.

The survey will be carried out independently using the newly procured automated QoS monitoring and benchmarking tool "SmartBenchmarker" for measuring parameters for voice, short message service and data services.

The surveys will cover more than 30 areas including cities, towns, highways/motorways and roads across Pakistan including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Keeping in view, the enhanced capabilities of "SmartBenchmarker", the survey shall also include measurement of key performance indicators, in addition to the license QoS parameters, based upon new international standards developed for benchmarking of mobile services.

After completion of the activity, the survey results will be published for information of the public and appropriate action shall be taken where needed.

These surveys will play an important role in improving the quality of mobile services being provided to subscribers.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah offers condolences to Saudi King ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy supports productio ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 2,948 new COVID-19 cases, 4,189 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders express condolences on death of Saudi ..

3 hours ago

Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite ..

4 hours ago

Germany reports 11,192 new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.