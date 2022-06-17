PTA to take steps for protection of consumer data: Salman Sufi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :On the instructions of prime minister, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had started to take practical steps for protection of data of consumers, said head of PM's Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi here on Friday.

He said PTA asked the telecommunication companies to impose fines on elements that were providing data of mobile phone consumers to advertising companies without their approval.

He said till the end of June all the technical formalities would be completed, adding the mobile phone consumers would have complete power to stop advertising messages.

Further suggestions would be made part of the policy during a consumer conference in July.

He said for the first time, the government was taking steps for protection of data of consumers.