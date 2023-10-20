Open Menu

PTA Triumphs At LEAD Awards 2023 For Child & Youth Safety Online

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2023 | 05:49 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) emerged victorious at the LEAD Awards 2023 in recognition of its commitment to ensuring child and youth safety online

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) emerged victorious at the LEAD Awards 2023 in recognition of its commitment to ensuring child and youth safety online.

The award was received by Director PTA (Head of Child Online Protection Committee) in a ceremony held in the UAE by SAMENA Telecommunications Council said a news release.

PTA's significant achievements in this domain includes MoU with UNICEF, the allocation of an emergency short code (1121) for reporting child abuse, and carrying out Knowledge, Attitude, and Practices (KAP) survey by UNICEF Global as part of the 'Disrupting Harm Programme’.

Pakistan has become the 12th country to conduct the KAP survey.

PTA has also collaborated with TikTok to promote online safety in 100 government schools through awareness videos, booklets, and tool kits.

Additionally, PTA's extensive awareness campaign involves curated videos, articles, public notices, SMSs, and community engagement involving Islamic scholars, cricketers, and the entertainment industry.

These efforts have earned PTA the LEAD Award and positioned Pakistan as a leader in safeguarding the digital future of its youth.

The LEAD Awards recognizes the accelerated efforts by regional technology providers, corporates, telecom operators, and regulators. SAMENA Telecommunications Council is a tri-regional association spanning 25+ countries, representing telecom operators and various stakeholders.

