PTA Urges Telecom Consumers To Pay Applicable FBR Taxes For Mobile Device Registration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) are actively working to raise public awareness about mobile device registration through the Device Identification, Registration, and Blocking System (DIRBS). This initiative reflects PTA’s commitment to ensuring that only legally imported and registered mobile devices are used within Pakistan.

The registration process is completed in DIRBS after the payment of applicable taxes and duties imposed and collected by FBR, along with the verification of technical requirements by PTA.

These joint efforts aim to foster a stronger and more secure digital future for Pakistan, said a news release.

For the latest updates on taxes and duties applicable to mobile devices, stakeholders are encouraged to visit the official FBR website: FBR Mobile Devices Regularization (https://www.fbr.gov.pk/mobile-devices-regularization-dirbs/51149/131261).

Consumers are strongly advised to purchase PTA-approved devices, which can be identified by a visible stamp (PTA Approved) on the handset, to ensure seamless network compatibility and secure operations within Pakistan’s mobile ecosystem.

