PTA wins LEAD Awards 2024 for creating safe digital spaces in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has again won the prestigious LEAD Award in the "Regulatory Enablement" category by the SAMENA Telecommunications Council.

According to a news release, this is the second consecutive year that the PTA has received this award, recognizing its dedication to ensuring digital safety for children across Pakistan.

PTA's leadership in child online protection has been pivotal in creating a safer digital environment. Collaborating with international organizations like GSMA and UNICEF, ITU's Council Working Group on Child Online Protection, PTA has played a key global role in advancing online safety.

In 2023 and 2024, PTA launched a nationwide Training of Trainers (ToT) program, training 15 master trainers who are now educating 210 facilitators. These facilitators will, in turn, teach children, parents, and teachers about digital safety, expanding the program's reach across communities.

The SAMENA LEAD Award highlights PTA's continued excellence in fostering a secure digital future for Pakistan's children.