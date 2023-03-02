UrduPoint.com

PTA With Azerbaijan Under Discussion To Boost Bilateral Trade: Pak Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 07:44 PM

PTA with Azerbaijan under discussion to boost bilateral trade: Pak envoy

Ambassador of Pakistan in Baku Bilal Hayee on Thursday expressed the hope that the Pakistan-Azerbaijan trade would get a boost from current $30 million after both the countries signed Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) which was currently under discussion

BAKU (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ), Ambassador of Pakistan in Baku Bilal Hayee on Thursday expressed the hope that the Pakistan-Azerbaijan trade would get a boost from current $30 million after both the countries signed Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) which was currently under discussion.

The ambassador, talking to APP at Baku Congress Hall � the venue of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group's summit on fighting against Covid-19 � being held here, said currently the bilateral trade consisted of 90% exports from Pakistan with rice being the major commodity.

Attended by the delegates from around 70 states including heads of state from several countries, the summit was aimed at discussing the ways forward to deal with the challenges of the post-COVID new normal featuring food insecurity and economic issues like global inflation.

He said recently, Azerbaijan had exempted customs duty on the export of Pakistani rice which would ultimately increase rice export from $30-40 million.

Highlighting the cultural and bilateral relations, the envoy said Azerbaijan was the only country in Central Asia and South Caucasus having direct flight to Pakistan. Besides, the Pakistani nationals have also the facility of hassle-free online visa to Azerbaijan, he added.

Ambassador Hayee said Pakistan was an active member of the NAM and the summit was being held in a country with whom Pakistan had very "special relations.

" He said Pakistan supported Azerbaijan at every forum throughout its struggle to get rid of foreign occupation from its territory.

"This is very different country, which loves Pakistan and we are trying transform this love into tangible economic relationship with bilateral trade being the most important," he remarked.

He said being the second largest platform after the United Nations, the ambassador said NAM always sought a peaceful resolution of regional disputes.

He said at NAM, Pakistan always sought a peaceful resolution of the issues particularly those involved foreign occupation, like Jammu and Kashmir impacting a huge chunk of NAM population.

He said the development was always linked to the peace and in case of any conflict, the development was always the first casualty.

He said Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq represented Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the summit which would discuss the south-south cooperation and put forward strategies to overcome the post-COVID challenges remaining no more confined to health rather turned into the economic challenges.

He said NAM always strived for addressing the fundamental rights of the developing countries, instead of indulging into the bloc politics.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Exports Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Baku Jammu Azerbaijan Visa Congress From Agreement Asia Million Love

Recent Stories

PCB issues Women's League exhibition matches detai ..

PCB issues Women's League exhibition matches details

25 minutes ago
 SBP increases  policy rate by300bps amid efforts ..

SBP increases  policy rate by300bps amid efforts for IMF deal

27 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Gladiators win toss, opt to field first ..

HBL PSL 8: Gladiators win toss, opt to field first against Qalandars

29 minutes ago
 Key responsibility of public representative is to ..

Key responsibility of public representative is to resolve masses' issues at door ..

2 minutes ago
 Future of Balochistan correlated to uniform educat ..

Future of Balochistan correlated to uniform education: Samina

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan expresses concern over regional instabili ..

Pakistan expresses concern over regional instability driven by 'generous' arms s ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.