PTA working to fully restore connectivity in flood hit areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Continued efforts by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and telecom operators to restore connectivity in flood affected areas have resulted in further reduction of non-functional sites count to 163.

However, work is in progress for complete restoration of telecom services in flood affected areas on top priority, said a news release issued here Wednesday.

Currently, 129 cell sites in Sindh and 34 in Balochistan are affected and inaccessible due to flood water, but other operational sites in the vicinity ensure that there is no communication blackout.

PTA is continuously monitoring the situation and will continue to update the public about the restoration of leftover sites.