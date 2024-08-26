Open Menu

PTA Works Out Various Initiatives To Increase Accessibility Of Public To Internet: NA Told

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 09:21 PM

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar on Monday informed the National Assembly that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) worked out various initiatives to increase accessibility of the public to the internet

Responding to various question during the Question Hour, the minister said there were some issues in connectivity problem due to some technical defects in main supply lines. However, the consumers would witness visible improvement in connectivity in next five days, he added.

He said PTA has allowed six gigahertz spectrum band for unlicensed operation for Radio Local Area Network in Pakistan. With unlocking at this band, Pakistan has become the 10th country in Asia Pacific to embrace six gigahertz for WIFI, he added.

He said currently, only sixty countries worldwide have unlocked six gigahertz for RLAN WIFI services.

Azam Tarar said this development aims to facilitate deployment of next generation WIFI technologies across Pakistan, empowering business and individuals with high speed, low latency connectivity. This initiative underscored Pakistan’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and ensuring nationwide access to advanced technologies, he added.

He said the PTA has also formulated the telecom infrastructure sharing framework for the growth and sustainability of the telecom sector in Pakistan.

