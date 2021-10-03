(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority's (PTA) Complaint Management System (CMS) has solved 238,656 out of 480,865 complaints received from the consumers between November 2018 and September 2021.

According to PTA official, Complaint Management System of PTA launched in 2010 and upgraded in 2020 was used to facilitate telecom consumers for lodging complaints, processing and redressal of consumer grievances etc.

Consumer Support Center (CSC), launched by PTA in February 2020 introduced a toll free number (0800-55055) for consumers to register their complaints related to cellular mobile telephony, internet service providers, fixed/wireless telephony, Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), web content reporting (blasphemy, pornography etc.

), UAN, UIN and allocation of short/CVAS registration, amongst others, he added.

PTA, he said, also launched an automated Lost and Stolen Device System (LSDS) for blocking lost, stolen and snatched mobile phones in April 2021. A total of 9,963 blocking/unblocking requests had been received so far.

PTA launched an automated module of CMS in February 2021 for blocking of mobile handsets, issuing of warnings to fraudsters and blacklisting of CNICs for repeated violation. A total of 85,472 IMEIs have been blocked, 22,225 warnings issued and 206 CNICs blacklisted.

