PTB has provided 100 m free books among students: MD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Textbook board (PTB) had provided nearly 100 million books to all public sector educational institutions for lessening the burden of poor parents and improving the literacy rate in the country.

Expressing these views in a private news channel programme, Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board Managing Director Rai Manzoor Hussain Nasir said the PTB had distributed these books among the students of public sector institutions and this free of charge facility was being extended to every student and every year.

He said the PTB was printing somehow 150 million books every year.

To a question about online educational system, introduced after the emergence of coronavirus in the country, he said in a couple of weeks, we were going to conduct all lectures virtually adding if anyone wanted to be benefited from these lectures, he or she should click the prescribed website.

About equal education system, he said we had introduced a universal education system at Primary level.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)I government was committed to implement equal education system across the country, he said and added efforts were underway to further polish the system at the higher level.