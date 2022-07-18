PTBA chief urges tax bars, chambers to educate their members on tax laws

Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) President Rana Munir Hussain said on Monday tax bars and chambers of commerce and industry must forge a productive relationship to facilitate their members and provide them with much-needed awareness regarding the tax laws

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) President Rana Munir Hussain said on Monday tax bars and chambers of commerce and industry must forge a productive relationship to facilitate their members and provide them with much-needed awareness regarding the tax laws.

Addressing a seminar on 'Federal Finance Bill-2022-2023' at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), he said that both institutions were non-profit entities and their basic objective was to facilitate their members. He said that income tax practitioners wanted to serve taxpayers and they had nothing to do with the non-taxpayers. He said the two bodies had a very clear vision that every individual must pay due tax and the FBR must collect it. He said tax practitioners were duty bound to protect the legitimate rights of the business community and taxpayers.

He said he was against the arbitration committees, as under the law both parties had to give their written consent that they would accept the decision of the arbitration committee and thus they become deprived of their right to appeal.

He appreciated Faisalabad Tax Bar Association for organising the event and also thanked FCCI for cooperating with it. He hoped the seminar would give in-depth knowledge to the young tax practitioners, and they would be in a better position to plead for their clients.

Earlier, FCCI Vice President Rana Fiaz Ahmed welcomed the participants in the seminar.

Pakistan Tax Bar Associations General Secretary Qammar-uz-Zaman Chaudhry and former president Lahore Tax Bar Association Zahid Attique gave detailed and critical presentations on direct taxes (income tax) and indirect taxes (sales tax), respectively.