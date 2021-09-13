UrduPoint.com

PTC Inaugurates Water Filtration Facilities In Korona Narai, Misri Banda

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

PTC inaugurates water filtration facilities in Korona Narai, Misri Banda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tobacco Company on Monday inaugurated water filtration facilities in Korona Narai and Misri Banda areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa which will provide clean drinking water to more than 200,000 people annually.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa on industries and commerce, Abdul Karim Tordher inaugurated the plant in Korona Narai while the second plant in Misri Banda was inaugurated by member provincial assembly Ibrahim Khattak.

Speaking at the inauguration, Abdul Karim Khan said, "There is nothing more essential than access to clean drinking water. I appreciate this effort by Pakistan Tobacco Company to support the Government in ensuring access to safe water to vulnerable communities in the province." Role of the private sector is key not only in economic growth but in community service also, he added.

While commenting on the inaugural event in Misri Banda, MPA Ibrahim Khattak also praised PTC for its role in providing safe and clean drinking for impoverished people in the province.

Talking about the clean drinking water initiative, Head of External Affairs for PTC, Sami Zaman said that PTC has plans to provide clean drinking water to 100% residents of Akora Khattak by 2023 and of Nowshehra district by 2025 through this initiative.

"We look forward to the support of local and district Government to help us in achieving our objective. Pakistan Tobacco Company will continue to expand its interventions in the KPK province, where many suffer from water borne diseases due to lack of clean drinking water", he added.

Currently, the company has built and is maintaining 25 water filtration facilities in the province of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and is continuously making efforts to provide safe drinking water through extensive addition of water filtration plants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Water Provincial Assembly Company Akora Khattak Commerce Event From Government Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited

