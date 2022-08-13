UrduPoint.com

PTC, KP Forest Deptt Join Hands To Plant 30k Saplings On Hazara Motorway

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PTC, KP Forest Deptt join hands to plant 30k saplings on Hazara Motorway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) and KP Forest Department join hands to plant 30,000 saplings on Hazara Motorway to clean and green the environment.

Tehamsab Khan, Chief Conservator Forests on Saturday expressed this at inauguration of the plantation drive on Hazara Motorway.

In the private sector, Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited has always played a significant and positive role regarding plantations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PTC is providing 110,000 free saplings to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department this year. While in the first phase, a forest will be developed by planting 30,000 saplings on Hazara Motorway under Miyawaki technique.

Kifayat Baloch Conservator of Forests, Tariq Ali Shah District Forest Officer, Muhammad Qasim, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager Pakistan Tobacco Company and Motorway Police officers and people from different sectors participated in the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Motorway Company Event From Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited

Recent Stories

Mona Singh defends her role as mother of Aamir Kha ..

Mona Singh defends her role as mother of Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

19 minutes ago
 PTI leadership under fire on social media over fla ..

PTI leadership under fire on social media over flag hoisting issue in Lahore

48 minutes ago
 On Pakistan's 75th Independence Anniversary, vivo ..

On Pakistan's 75th Independence Anniversary, vivo Ensures to Continue Satisfying ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan disances himself from Gill's statement

Imran Khan disances himself from Gill's statement

2 hours ago
 Blasphemous author Salman Rushdie stabbed in New Y ..

Blasphemous author Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York

3 hours ago
 Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwaâ€™s participa ..

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwaâ€™s participation in the passing out parade ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.