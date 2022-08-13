PTC, KP Forest Deptt join hands to plant 30k saplings on Hazara Motorway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) and KP Forest Department join hands to plant 30,000 saplings on Hazara Motorway to clean and green the environment.

Tehamsab Khan, Chief Conservator Forests on Saturday expressed this at inauguration of the plantation drive on Hazara Motorway.

In the private sector, Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited has always played a significant and positive role regarding plantations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PTC is providing 110,000 free saplings to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department this year. While in the first phase, a forest will be developed by planting 30,000 saplings on Hazara Motorway under Miyawaki technique.

Kifayat Baloch Conservator of Forests, Tariq Ali Shah District Forest Officer, Muhammad Qasim, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager Pakistan Tobacco Company and Motorway Police officers and people from different sectors participated in the event.