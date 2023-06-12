PTC organizes training for capacity building of newly promoted investigators

(@FahadShabbir)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Regional Police Training Centre (PTC) launched three-day training sessions for all promoted investigating officers of four districts.

A spokesperson for Police said on Monday that from head constables to assistant Sub inspectors would be imparted training in different phases.

He informed that they would get training for investigation procedure, first response crime scene, evidence collection, security, photography, drawing of a map of the scene braids trial court and investigation through scientific methodology and how to correct faults of investigation etc.

The training is aimed at capacity building and improving the investigation standard of newly promoted officers, the spokesperson concluded.