PTC to finalize company for operating 27 electric buses on Nov 4

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Transport Company (PTC) has announced its decision to finalize a company

for the operation of first 27 electric buses in the city under a pilot project.

All major companies have been informed via advertisement to participate by November 4.

PTC CEO Imran Ali emphasized that companies can register online through the Punjab

Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) portal.

According to a spokesman for the company, companies are required to be registered

and tax-compliant to operate and maintain the electric buses. Bidders must demonstrate

their previous experience and capabilities to satisfy the PTC, providing all necessary

documentation.

The bids will be opened on November 4 and the successful bidder will be selected on

the same day. To participate, companies must submit a security deposit of Rs 25 million.