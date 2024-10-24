PTC To Finalize Company For Operating 27 Electric Buses On Nov 4
Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 01:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Transport Company (PTC) has announced its decision to finalize a company
for the operation of first 27 electric buses in the city under a pilot project.
All major companies have been informed via advertisement to participate by November 4.
PTC CEO Imran Ali emphasized that companies can register online through the Punjab
Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) portal.
According to a spokesman for the company, companies are required to be registered
and tax-compliant to operate and maintain the electric buses. Bidders must demonstrate
their previous experience and capabilities to satisfy the PTC, providing all necessary
documentation.
The bids will be opened on November 4 and the successful bidder will be selected on
the same day. To participate, companies must submit a security deposit of Rs 25 million.
Recent Stories
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches
PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment
HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment
Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA
Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR
Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Social welfare receiving applications under 'Dhee Rani' programme2 minutes ago
-
12 arrested,narcotics recovered2 minutes ago
-
PFA busts a unit preparing substandard water bottles3 minutes ago
-
President, PM laud successful anti-terror operation in Bajaur12 minutes ago
-
Medical camp to be held on 26th12 minutes ago
-
ANF foils drugs smuggling attempt12 minutes ago
-
Kiln association raise bricks rate13 minutes ago
-
129,039 kisan cards distributed in South Punjab13 minutes ago
-
Qaiser hails 26th amendment as triumph of democracy13 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 48 properties, demolishes five constructions22 minutes ago
-
COAS visits PAF operational air base to witness ongoing multinational exercise Indus Shield-202422 minutes ago
-
11 profiteers booked23 minutes ago