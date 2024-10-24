Open Menu

PTC To Finalize Company For Operating 27 Electric Buses On Nov 4

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 01:10 PM

PTC to finalize company for operating 27 electric buses on Nov 4

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Transport Company (PTC) has announced its decision to finalize a company

for the operation of first 27 electric buses in the city under a pilot project.

All major companies have been informed via advertisement to participate by November 4.

PTC CEO Imran Ali emphasized that companies can register online through the Punjab

Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) portal.

According to a spokesman for the company, companies are required to be registered

and tax-compliant to operate and maintain the electric buses. Bidders must demonstrate

their previous experience and capabilities to satisfy the PTC, providing all necessary

documentation.

The bids will be opened on November 4 and the successful bidder will be selected on

the same day. To participate, companies must submit a security deposit of Rs 25 million.

Related Topics

Punjab Company Same November All Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited Million

Recent Stories

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present ..

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today

32 minutes ago
 Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing ..

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

1 hour ago
 COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

2 hours ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

5 hours ago
Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter appr ..

Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches

13 hours ago
 PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Just ..

PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment

13 hours ago
 HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional A ..

HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment

14 hours ago
 Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts ..

Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA

13 hours ago
 Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like US ..

Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR

13 hours ago
 Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election resu ..

Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan