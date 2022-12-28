PTC to look after transport in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has extended jurisdiction of the Punjab Transport Company (PTC).

The company will now look after urban transport in the province. A notification in this regard has been issued.

Speaking about the notification, Provincial Minister for Transport Muneeb Sultan Cheema said the Punjab Transport Company would now run urban transport in Lahore as well as across the province.

The company will now look after matters related to the intra bus service across the Punjab, he said and added the notification was issued under the Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance 1965.

Earlier, the Punjab Transport Company was only looking after urban transport company facilitiesin the city.