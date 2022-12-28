UrduPoint.com

PTC To Look After Transport In Province

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PTC to look after transport in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has extended jurisdiction of the Punjab Transport Company (PTC).

The company will now look after urban transport in the province. A notification in this regard has been issued.

Speaking about the notification, Provincial Minister for Transport Muneeb Sultan Cheema said the Punjab Transport Company would now run urban transport in Lahore as well as across the province.

The company will now look after matters related to the intra bus service across the Punjab, he said and added the notification was issued under the Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance 1965.

Earlier, the Punjab Transport Company was only looking after urban transport company facilitiesin the city.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab Punjab Company Vehicles Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited

Recent Stories

SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristo ..

SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristol

11 minutes ago
 Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ t ..

Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in ..

26 minutes ago
 Ahmed Al Jarwan, President of Tatarstan discuss co ..

41 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockc ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockchain’s pilot project

1 hour ago
 Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian ..

Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian artists

2 hours ago
 Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North A ..

Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North America

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.