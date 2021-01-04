PTCL awarded contracts worth Rs 3b to lay Optic Fiber Cable in interior Sindh

The Universal Service Fund (USF) has awarded two Optic Fiber Cable (OFC) laying contracts to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) in the interior Sindh which will facilitate around 4.7 million population

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ):The Universal Service Fund (USF) has awarded two Optic Fiber Cable (OFC) laying contracts to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) in the interior Sindh which will facilitate around 4.7 million population.

The signing ceremony was held here Monday at Governor House attended by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Aminul Haq while among others were CEO USF Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary and Acting CEO and Group Chief Financial Officer, PTCL Nadeem Khan.

Around 1,078 kilometers OFC will be laid down to connect over 140 unserved union councils and towns, benefitting a population of around 4.7 million people of Ghotki, Kashmore, Sukkur and Khairpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Ismail said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of Digital Pakistan is all about provide excess to high speed internet facility to every countrymen including students and business community members so that they can be benefitted from it.

He said that today's event marks another landmark achieved in the history of Pakistan and will go a long way in taking the developmental work being done by Government of Pakistan to a greater level.

Imran Ismail also congratulated Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque and his teams of USF & PTCL on award of these projects.

He pointed out that these contracts have been designed to connect 372 educational institutions, 170 health facilities, 217 government offices and 131 banks within five kilometers radius of the node. I wish them all the very best for implementation of project objectives." On the occasion, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said Prime Minister Imran Khan realizes the importance of IT for the country as he envisioned Digital Pakistan and proved his commitment to turn this vision into reality.

He said that we have proven ourselves as Pakistan Software Board's export remittances has reached record level.

Syed Amin ul Haque lauded the great performance of Ministry of IT and Telecommunication and its affiliated organizations. Moreover, IT parks are being created across the country, along with Data Centers, policy on Cloud, cyber security, manufacturing of Smart phones and much more, he said.

The Federal Minister also highlighted that UFS's projects of providing broadband services and laying optical fiber cables in rural and remote areas of the country.

He said that the tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the under-served areas of Balochistan that have witnessed record development projects worth Rs 8.81 billion.

These projects comprise of broadband and optical fiber cables in the under-served and remote areas of Chaghi, Nowshki, Gwadar, Kech and Panjgur, whereas various other projects have been approved for Jhelum and Chakwal, covering an area of 86,773 square kilometers, he said.

He said that a total of Rs 4.15 billion is being invested for the provision of voice and broadband services for approximately 88,477 people.

Syed Aminul Haque emphasized that these Information and Communications Technology (ICT) projects ensure that we are concerned about the well-being of every citizen of Pakistan without any bias based on language, region or province.

He said that our team is also working on the project of IT Park that would soon be inaugurated in Islamabad. Likewise, a piece of seven acres of land has been procured nearby the Star Gate Karachi to establish a project of IT Park, he added.

He said that the project of E-Parliament was also being executed under the NESPAK and efforts are being made to inaugurated it by June 30, this year.

He pointed out that a single Data Center is working in Islamabad at the moment, which, he said, is not enough, therefore another Data Center would be established in Karachi to facilitate the Sindh and Baluchistan.

Speaking at the ceremony, acting CEO & Group Chief Financial Officer, PTCL Nadeem Khan said that being the national carrier, PTCL is the backbone of country's communication infrastructure and primary internet service provider as we serve people of Pakistan from large metropolitan cities to remote rural areas.

He said that we were glad to collaborate with USF for establishment and operation of optical fiber connectivity in Ghotki, Kashmore, Sukkur and Khairpur districts. Aligned with the vision of a Digital Pakistan, we are committed to play our role in supporting the underserved communities and empower them for a better future." While sharing his views at the ceremony, CEO, USF Haaris Mahmood lauded the constant support of the Government of Pakistan in all these achievements.

He said that Federal Minister and Secretary for IT and Telecommunication have been torchbearers of the vision for a "Digital Pakistan" and have enabled USF to transform the lives of people of the country.

He also congratulated the team of PTCL, who are being awarded the projects worth Rs 03 billion that aim at laying of 1,078 km of optic fiber cable to connect 140 unserved Union Councils & Towns.

He said that these projects will not only provide a digital highway for seamless broadband coverage to people residing in Ghotki, Kashmore, Sukkur and Khairpur Districts but also improve the lives of people, create job opportunities for them, empower local communities, along with women, who can reap the benefits.

Senior officials of the Government of Sindh, Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, USF and PTCL were also present at the ceremony.