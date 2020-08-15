UrduPoint.com
PTCL Celebrates Independence Day With Fervour

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:53 AM

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on Friday celebrated Pakistan's Independence Day at a special ceremony organized on the occasion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on Friday celebrated Pakistan's Independence Day at a special ceremony organized on the occasion.

Ensuring COVID-19 guidelines, a special flag hoisting ceremony took place, which was followed by prayers for the prosperity of the nation.

Syed Mazhar Hussain, CHRO, PTCL, along with key PTCL officials and employees were present at the occasion to celebrate the Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm, said a news release issued here.

PTCL management and employees, along with CHRO, proceeded for a cake cutting ceremony to mark this auspicious day. All participants ensured proper safety measures and adhered to safety guidelines by wearing masks, using hand sanitizers and keeping adequate social distance for protection.

On the occasion Syed Mazhar Hussain, CHRO, PTCL, said, "We have followed our patriotic tradition to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day with proper safety protocols through the pandemic.

PTCL has worked tirelessly to support the people of Pakistan as its frontline workers have been keeping the nation connected during these trying times. For the safety of our employees, we have implemented 'Work from Home' policy where required and ensured that all protocols are in place for both field staff and customers. We celebrate this Independence Day with a renewed hope as we move towards a healthier and prosperous future."On the eve of Independence Day, PTCL HQ building was decorated with lights and a massive flag covering the tall building.

PTCL also began its journey since the inception of Pakistan and it has always been at the forefront in celebrating all the national events with a passion and fervor. PTCL continues to serve the nation even in times of adversity.

