PTCL concludes 'Webinars-for-a-Cause' series

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Thursday concluded 'Webinars-for-a-Cause' series aimed at bridging gap between industry and academia by nurturing and upskilling the youth.

Over 160 young graduates from a multitude of backgrounds and economic strata attended the online series.

The series under its Razakaar initiative also included students with hearing and speech impairment, with two exclusive webinars for their benefit to develop their skills and confidence building, said a press release issued here.

The webinars, in collaboration with emerging employment portals such as Kamayi, DeafTawk and Whynot apprised the participants for building their personal and professional network, importance of verbal and non-verbal communication, career growth, etc.

Syed Mazhar Hussain, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL & Ufone said, "We are proud of our Razakaars, who play a significant role in undertaking various CSR activities across Pakistan.

Webinars-for-a-Cause series is indeed a great achievement, where youth was engaged in gaining knowledge and learning from the practical experience of our employees before stepping into the corporate world." he said.

The topics included: How to Ace Interviews, Professional Growth through LinkedIn, Building Your Network, Digital Learning, amongst others. Speakers were self-motivated and highly driven to volunteer in sharing their valuable knowledge and experience with the audience.

This series was a part of PTCL Razakaar initiative, which was an in-house employee volunteer force, with approximately 800 Razakaars across Pakistan that undertakes philanthropic initiatives on behalf of the company every quarter.

PTCL endeavors to provide learning platforms and knowledge-sharing opportunities to support the youth in their capacity building.