PTCL Conducts Breast Cancer Awareness Session

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:33 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) continued with its tradition to create Breast Cancer awareness across the country by organizing a special webinar in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) continued with its tradition to create Breast Cancer awareness across the country by organizing a special webinar in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center.

The online session aimed to raise awareness on self-examination and denounce common myths that surround this disease, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Umm-e-Farwa Ali Zaidi from Jinnah Sindh Medical University explained the risks of Breast Cancer and how early detection can allow people to live a healthy life.

Moreover, she gave detailed information on the self-examination procedure and answered the questions by participants.

Syed Mazhar Hussain, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL & Ufone, said, "PTCL, being a caring organization, strives to provide a healthy work environment and hosts sessions on creating awareness on various issues such as mental & physical well-being, stress management, work-life balance, amongst others.

Breast cancer is increasing day by day in Pakistan and there is dire need to educate people and to spread awareness on early detection to save lives. Our collaboration with Shaukat Khanum is a testament to our commitment towards this cause."In addition to the webinar, PTCL is running a comprehensive digital awareness campaign on Breast Cancer for its female staff under 'The Pink Club'. Furthermore, PTCL has turned its corporate logo pink on all social media platforms to show solidarity with the cause.

PTCL, through such initiatives, endeavors to educate its employees and their friends and families to live a healthy and prosperous life.

