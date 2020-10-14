PTCL generates Rs 96 Bln revenue during last 9 months

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Group reported revenue of Rs 96 billion during the last nine months ended September 2020

After normalized for the impact of COVID-19 and certain regulatory changes affecting Ufone, Group revenue is 4.2 percent higher than 2019 on a like-for-like basis, said a press release on Wednesday. UBank continued its growth momentum and has achieved a double digit growth in its revenue over last year. PTCL standalone revenue for the nine months period is 0.7 percent lower than last year, the like-for-like revenue is 1.2 percent higher than the same period of last year.

As the post-COVID situation got better and the markets opened up after the lockdowns, PTCL Group performance has shown signs of improvement. Group's 3rd Quarter, 2020 revenue is higher by 3.4 percent over the same quarter of last year. The topline growth coupled with cost control initiatives translated into 167 percent and 356 percent improvement in Group's operating profit and net profit for the quarter respectively.

During the 3rd Quarter, PTCL wireline segment showed positive trends. PTCL has recorded the highest ever sale in Broadband for any Quarter since 2014. Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) continues to grow with consistent growth in subscriber base during the period with a promising outlook. The positive momentum in wireless (CharJi) segment continued with subscriber base increasing by 21 percent on YoY basis.

Retail business recorded 6 percent growth in revenue between the past two quarters of 2020.

Corporate and Wholesale businesses continued their growth momentum and have achieved a 6% overall revenue growth YoY. Similarly, international revenue has also shown 6% growth as compared to the same period last year. PTCL, in collaboration with SCO has successfully established strategic partnership to monetize CPEC cross border connectivity. PTCL has been successful to maintain its dominant position in the market with reference to IP bandwidth and managed capacity services.

PTCL Customer Care continued its efforts to enhance customer experience through various initiatives taken during this period. Moreover, PTCL undertook a comprehensive Coronavirus relief and support effort, through its various CSR initiatives, standing with the nation in these tough times. Also, PTCL is geared up to increase high-speed internet penetration in the country to support Prime Minister's vision for Digital Pakistan.

Based on the financial strength and improved performance, VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (VIS) has reaffirmed entity ratings of PTCL at 'AAA/A-1+' (Triple A/A-One Plus). The medium to long term rating of 'AAA' denotes highest credit quality with negligible risk factors.