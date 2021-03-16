PTCL gets recognition for its communication, social responsibility

Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL) got recognition for its progressive practices in Inclusive Communication and Social Responsibility at the Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmark Standards (GDIB) Awards 2021

Being a large organization with a nationwide reach of staff and customer-base, it is a tremendous feat to be acknowledged for communication practices that are effectively tailored to the diverse characteristics of our customers and employees, said a news release.

Email bulletins, digital screens, IVR messages and SMS alerts are some of the many ways the company chooses to facilitate two-way communication. Pulse surveys are conducted to gauge feedback and interventions are designed to ensure optimum customer service.

Furthermore, the company's social responsibility practices have put PTCL at a unique spot among its contemporaries.

The organization's growing commitment to diversity and inclusion in terms of gender representation and development opportunities to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) has further fostered a workplace culture of inclusiveness.

With the launch of the Justuju Internship Program for PWDs this year, PTCL committed to go only forward with its pledge for excellence.

PTCL employee volunteer force; PTCL Razakaar has set a benchmark for corporate philanthropy and continues to spread smiles year after year.

On the occasion, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL & Ufone, Syed Mazhar Hussain, said, "We are proud to have won these two prestigious awards by Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDIB). We are fully committed to foster a culture of diversity and inclusion in not only making PTCL a more inclusive place, but we are also taking conscious steps in making our society at large more inclusive as well."These awards recognize and encourage organizations that use GDIB standards to align organizational policies for sustainable financial and social performance. Approximately 30 companies were honoured in various categories at the prestigious awards ceremony in Karachi.

With such recognition, the GDIB awards motivate companies to become more inclusive, diverse and agile. PTCL being honoured in the list of winners is a testament to its commitment towards its employees as well as the community at large.