PTCL Group To Undertake Rs 1.9 Bln Towards Corona Relief Efforts

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 02:06 AM

PTCL Group to undertake Rs 1.9 bln towards corona relief efforts

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited commonly known as PTCL has announced to undertake Rs 1.9 billion towards coronavirus relief and support efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited commonly known as PTCL has announced to undertake Rs 1.9 billion towards coronavirus relief and support efforts.

The initiative was meant to help people across the country to stay connected which would eventually provide access to facilities, mainly food and healthcare, to the most vulnerable communities, one of the country's largest telecom groups (PTCL) said in a news release issued on Monday.

"The group's foremost priority is to keep Pakistan connected in this time of crisis, whether it would be individuals, organizations or government institutions being able to work seamlessly." The PTCL Group including Ufone, U Microfinance Bank and PTCL had undertaken numerous measures to provide support to the people in these unprecedented times.

A major portion of the package would go towards providing subsidized and free of cost services to customers, so that they were able to stay connected virtually.

PTCL and Ufone had provided support to the people on their products and services in the shape of free offers and heavy discounts to minimise the burden on their pocket.

They could remain connected with their loved ones and with their businesses, while staying safe at home. Similarly, all transaction charges on funds transfers through UPaisa to UPaisa wallets and to other banks had also been waived off during the current situation, thus greatly facilitating users.

PTCL is the largest provider of connectivity in Pakistan especially for banking and aviation sectors. Foreseeing a surge in internet usage nationwide during the pandemic, PTCL immediately expanded its submarine internet capacity significantly to ensure seamless connectivity, for both retail and corporate customers. Moreover, the Group is proud of its 12,000+ frontline workers, who are ensuring country's connectivity and business continuity round the clock, even in the remote and far flung areas of the country.

Similarly, on the relief side, through PTCL Razakaar Trust, the employees of PTCL and Ufone had voluntarily donated part of their salaries to help in the relief efforts.

The contribution worth Rs 100 million collected was given directly to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

PTCL is providing support to Coronavirus affected families through its Razakaar Trust in the shape of a package comprising of food items, medicines and preventive gear in 25 cities across Pakistan.

Along with that, the company would also provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for frontline workers and sponsor hospital beds for Coronavirus patients.

PTCL Group had introduced various offers and services to facilitate people during the pandemic. Both PTCL and Ufone had been providing free calls on Coronavirus Helplines including Ufone's collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent's toll-free Helpline 1030, whereas over 38,000 calls had been answered and over 12,000 volunteers were registered from across the country.

PTCL also raised public awareness on Coronavirus in collaboration with the government and International Rescue Committee (IRC). Similarly, U Microfinance Bank had deferred loan payments for nearly 100,000 microloan customers.

To support the government during the pandemic, PTCL had also been providing connectivity to hospitals, Rescue 1122, Federal and Provincial governments, along with Law Enforcement Agencies including Police, Sindh Rangers, Pakistan Coast Guards, amongst others. PTCL has also set up Call Center infrastructure related to Coronavirus for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Balochistan governments.

PTCL Group stands steadfast with the nation during this crisis while the safety, security and well-being of customers and all stakeholders remains its top priority.

