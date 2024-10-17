Open Menu

PTCL Group Wins “Best Business Strategy And Expansion’ At SAMENA LEAD Awards 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 06:39 PM

PTCL Group, Pakistan’s largest ICT services provider, has won the ‘Best Business Strategy and Expansion’ award at the Leadership and Excellence Awards in Digital Development (LEAD) by the SAMENA Telecommunications Council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) PTCL Group, Pakistan’s largest ICT services provider, has won the ‘Best Business Strategy and Expansion’ award at the Leadership and Excellence Awards in Digital Development (LEAD) by the SAMENA Telecommunications Council.

According to a news release, the prestigious award was presented to Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO of PTCL & Ufone 4G, in recognition of the company's relentless efforts to innovate and broaden its market presence.

Moreover, the award recognizes PTCL Group's exceptional business strategies, which have enabled the company to take challenges head-on, make strategic decisions, and successfully position itself on a path of sustained growth and success.

Commenting on the achievement, Hatem Bamatraf said: "PTCL Group’s success at the SAMENA LEAD Awards 2024 is a reflection of our commitment to driving growth through strategic business expansion. This recognition highlights the strides we have made in contributing to the telecom sector and positions PTCL as a leader in the highly competitive global telecom industry.

It is a testament to our dedication to excellence, innovation, and delivering exceptional customer satisfaction across the region."

PTCL Group has always been at the forefront when it comes to business strategies that have allowed it to remain competitive in the dynamic telecom landscape. The Group continues to introduce new products and services to reach a broader customer base, while also bridging the communication gap with the underserved regions in Pakistan.

The SAMENA LEAD Awards 2024, organized by the SAMENA Telecommunications Council, celebrate outstanding achievements in the telecom sector, recognizing the efforts of operators, and regulators across national, regional, and global levels.

The LEAD Business Excellence Awards is a platform where leading companies like PTCL showcase their transformative contributions to the telecom industry, inspiring others to pursue innovation and leadership.

This recognition reinforces PTCL Group’s commitment to continuous innovation, growth, and the delivery of cutting-edge telecom services.

More Stories From Pakistan