PTCL, LDA Sign MoU For Beautification Of City Underpasses

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the beautification and renovation of 19 underpasses in Lahore under the Prime Minister's vision.

According to LDA spokesperson, the MoU was signed by LDA Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam and PTCL Chief Human Resources Officer Syed Mazhar Hussain at the office of the Chief Minister here on Tuesday.

The initiative has been undertaken to improve the aesthetic looks and pay tribute to our national heroes for their undying efforts and services for the country.

On the occasion, LDA DG Muhammad Usman Moazzam said: "Through developing infrastructure and provision of quality civic facilities, LDA was striving for transformation of Lahore into a modern mega city, adding that we were glad that the PTCL has become our partner for taking up the project that would contribute to highlight and recognise the national heroes.

Mazhar Hussain said: "The PTCL was proud to have the opportunity to collaborate with the LDA in their endeavour to transform Lahore into a modern and clean city," adding that Lahore, being the heart of Pakistan and known as the city of gardens and splendour, our contribution would be to further enhance the image and beauty of the city.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Syed Shahzad Shah, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communication, PTCL, along with senior officials from LDA and PTCL were also present during the signing ceremony.

