PTCL marks international women day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Tuesday marked the international women's day with the pledge to provide more conducive environment to working ladies.

The company organized various events across the country under the theme '#EachforEqual, where an equal world is an enabled world," in which a large number of female employees, distinguished women actively participated and shared their struggle besides success stories, a press release said issue here.

An event was held here at the PTCL Academy, which was attended by distinguished women speakers from different walks of life including eminent Urdu poet Kishwar Naheed and MNA Maha Wajahat Khan.

Chief Human Resource Officer of PTCL Syed Mazhar Hussain said "Propelled by an increasing need for change, the company had been evolving to encompass diversity and women empowerment to end workplace bias by reinforcing "EachForEqual.

" He said PTCL had been diligently pursuing and promoting gender equality through balanced workplace integration and empowerment of women.

"With the company's reach in both rural and urban areas, we provide ample opportunity to transform this momentum into action where they [women] realize their full potential." Kishwar Naheed shared her views on the role of women in building modern societies and highlighted issues that they faced in today's contemporary world.

Andleeb Abbas, another participant, shared her initial struggle and path to a successful career against all odds.

Maha Wahajat Khan shared her journey in the creative field and encouraged other aspiring women photographers that how they could increase their visibility and outreach on digital mediums.

The PTCL, being a national company, provides equal opportunity and equal prospect to women for career growth across the country.