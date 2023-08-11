Open Menu

PTCL Official Shot Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2023 | 05:12 PM

PTCL official shot dead

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ):Some unknown militants on Friday killed an official of PTCL in the Mir Ali sub-division police station in the North Waziristan district.

According to Mir Ali police, the PTCL employee was identified as Zarbat Khan, adding that the dead body was shifted to the district hospital.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

