PTCL organizes reception to honor its returning Hajis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Thursday organized a special reception here to honor the employees, who performed Hajj in 2019 under PTCL Hajj scheme.

Senior executives of PTCL welcomed the pilgrimages, who came from various parts of the country to attend the event, said a press release received here.

The company sponsors 40 employees every year to perform Hajj, who are selected through computerized balloting. Two seats are reserved for female employees and their Mehrams.

"This is a proud moment for me to greet our returning Hajis, who are truly blessed to have undergone this spiritual journey," said Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL.

The program he said provided a great opportunity to the employees, who have a good track record with exceptional performance and are also committed to the company.

A fair and transparent mechanism has been devised to select the deserving employees through our state-of-the-art performance management system, followed by an open balloting, he said adding that this was indeed a great way to recognize and celebrate their contributions.

PTCL was aware of the welfare needs of its employees and their families. The company would continue to ensure a congenial working environment and opportunities to undertake the holy journey of Hajj.