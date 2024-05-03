PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Rawalpindi

PTCL and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) have joined forces to inaugurate the Safe City Project Rawalpindi (SCPR) to revolutionize urban safety and security

Group Director, Enterprise Solutions, PTCL, Waqar Ahmed, and Chief Information Officer, PITB, Sajjad Ghani signed the agreement in the presence of Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, Zarrar Hasham Khan and Director Procurement, PITB, Atta Ur Rehman, said a news release issued here on Friday.

The project will leverage PTCL’s secured data and state-of-the-art ICT services to bolster surveillance and emergency response systems, bringing newfound convenience and empowerment to citizens.