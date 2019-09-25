UrduPoint.com
PTCL Upgrades Six Exchanges Under NTP

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:27 PM

Continuing its endeavour to provide reliable internet services, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has upgraded six high speed internet service exchanges under its Network Transformation Project (NTP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):Continuing its endeavour to provide reliable internet services, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has upgraded six high speed internet service exchanges under its Network Transformation Project (NTP).

The upgraded exchanges were I-10 exchange in Islamabad, Hayatabad Exchange in Peshawar, Misrishah and Bahria Town Exchange in Lahore, Sargodha Road and PCX Exchange in Faisalabad, Gulgasht Exchange in Multan and Peoples Colony Exchange in Gujranwala.

Under NTP, PTCL offered faster connections from 8Mbps to 50Mbps with its improved copper network and Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) network. The project has yielded positive results in those specific areas where the exchanges have been upgraded, resulting in reduction of 40% customer complaints.

For customer convenience, PTCL has marked the areas of transformed exchanges.

Through the official website, people can easily find out whether they reside in the area of upgraded exchanges.

Muhammad Anwar Gaddafi, Executive Vice President, Sales, PTCL, said, "PTCL endeavours to provide best quality internet services to its customers. NTP has helped us to considerably increase our overall efficiency and reduction in real-time complaints. Through this new and improved network, our customers are enjoying high-speed unlimited internet and data streaming, along with seamless web surfing".

PTCL has transformed majority of the top 100 exchanges across Pakistan and the remaining will be completed before year end. This massive project will ensure reliable speed, resilient network and fast internet services for its customers.

