PTCL Works With Vodafone To Introduce End-to-end IoT Solutions In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Vodafone have agreed to cooperate to bring Vodafone's industry-leading IoT products, services and solutions to the Pakistani market.

PTCL and Vodafone will collaborate to develop and deliver a full suite of end-to-end IoT services aimed at accelerating enterprise digital enablement and improving the adoption of connected services in Pakistani society.

Adopting IoT Solutions in a market like Pakistan comes with various advantages, such as enhanced efficiency and productivity with reduced costs.

IoT Solutions create new business opportunities through innovation and redefine traditional business operation models towards a digital transformation. Vodafone is a world leader in the Internet of Things, connecting over 155 million devices and platforms.

PTCL & Ufone Group Chief Business Solutions Officer Zarrar Hasham Khan said PTCL was the largest ICT services provider having a massive footprint across Pakistan.

"Being a telecom company, we endeavour to play a pivotal role in driving the digital transformation in the country," he said, adding strategic collaborations in the IoT segment needed to foster as this would create synergies to revolutionize various sectors such as health, education, automotive, retail, energy & utilities, cities, agriculture and industries.

"This will further enable all geographical areas with modern IoT technologies for a better future, " he remarked.

Giorgio Migliarina, Director of Products and Services, Vodafone Business said: "The collective power of the largest ICT provider in Pakistan with the leading IOT company will allow us to help businesses of all sizes in Pakistan leverage the power of IOT for their digital transformation."PTCL being the backbone of connectivity in Pakistan believes in strategic business collaborations to undertake such engagements to adopt and be a part of the digital transformation journey. This collaboration will further open new avenues for both Vodafone and PTCL Group in the business field, along with various opportunities for collaborative development.

