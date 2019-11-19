PTCL, WWF conduct Spellathon in school of Haripur

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) in collaboration with World Wildlife Fund (WWF)- Pakistan conducted a Spellathon activity for 1,000 school students in national language

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) in collaboration with World Wildlife Fund (WWF)- Pakistan conducted a Spellathon activity for 1,000 school students in national language.

The activity, focused on nature conservation, was conducted in three branches of 'The Working Folk Grammar School' and one branch of Khubaib School in Haripur Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

Officials from both sides participated in the distribution ceremonies held at the schools, whereby gifts and certificates were distributed among all the participants for their encouragement and confidence building, a press release said.

Teachers were also commended for providing support to their students and for enriching the young minds with awareness of environmental conservation challenges in the country. A total of 60 position holders from four schools were awarded high achiever gifts.

On the occasion, Chief Human Resource Officer of PTCL, Syed Mazhar Hussain said we are committed to the cause of education and environmental preservation and are glad to collaborate with WWF for highlighting the importance of this issue through interesting stories and also commend their efforts in playing an integral part to educate youth.

Senior Director Programme WWF, Rab Nawaz said, "With the support of PTCL, we have been able to spread the message of nature conservation amongst the students with the support of PTCL. It is a privilege to see the Spellathon campaign educating students and that will be carried forward to contribute to the society".

WWF strives to raise awareness and understanding for the need to conserve, protect and manage natural resources through various educational initiatives, he added.