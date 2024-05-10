Open Menu

PTCL's 'Flash Fiber' Reaches 500,000 User Milestone, Reflecting Rapid Growth

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 06:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Pakistan’s fastest Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) service, PTCL’s Flash Fiber has demonstrated swift growth to reach the milestone of 500,000 customers nationwide. The service revolutionizes internet connectivity in Pakistan, besides offering a host of integrated ICT services to transform the experience of its customers.

PTCL Group is rapidly expanding its fiber network in Pakistan, upgrading from copper to improve digital experiences and customer satisfaction. Currently, PTCL’s Flash Fiber service links 79 cities across the nation and is expanding further, said a news release issued here on Friday.

Flash Fiber achieved this milestone at an unmatched pace in Pakistan’s telecom sector, highlighting its exceptional popularity due to its rapid speeds, flawless connectivity, and a range of complementary digital offerings, such as PTCL Group’s premier OTT service, SHOQ.

Celebrating this significant milestone, Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO of PTCL & Ufone 4G, expressed, "We are thrilled by the enthusiastic response to our FTTH service ‘Flash Fiber’, which is designed to revolutionize user experiences, support smart home setups and enhance digital lifestyles in Pakistan.

We firmly believe that high-speed and reliable internet connectivity acts as a catalyst for economic growth and social advancement, as it drives a substantial portion of the economy and opens doors to progress and development. We are strategically expanding our fiber network with the aim of making high-quality connectivity easily accessible to every internet user in Pakistan."

High-speed connectivity also touches upon softer aspects including leisure and entertainment. On the back of Flash Fiber’s blazing speeds, PTCL is enriching user experience by providing premium content through its IPTV (SHOQ TV) and OTT App (SHOQ) services. Flash Fiber customers can also enjoy Flash Eye Security Solution for their house or office that is designed to meet all their security needs. Not only this, but Flash Fiber customers can also avail medical insurance.

PTCL’s FTTH service provides fastest connectivity that fosters innovation and drives socio-economic growth. The widespread adoption of fiber connectivity presents a valuable opportunity to unlock Pakistan's growth potential across agriculture, health, education, e-commerce, entrepreneurship, and the digital economy, promoting sustainable and inclusive progress.

