Open Menu

PTD To Digitise Challan System

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PTD to digitise challan system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) The Punjab Transport Department (PTD) has started preparations to digitize the challan system by initially converting the manual challan method to an e-challan system.

PTD sources told APP on Sunday that the vehicle checking system has been accelerated, and a record 11,500 vehicles have been checked during the last four days.

The sources said that 26 vehicle inspection and certification centers had been set up in various districts of Punjab and more would be established if necessary.

Related Topics

Punjab Vehicles Vehicle Sunday

Recent Stories

Under patronage of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, A ..

Under patronage of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Poetry Festival to ta ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Afghan people and of ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Afghan people and offers condolences over earthqua ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE-Vietnam Joint Committee Meeting convened to ad ..

UAE-Vietnam Joint Committee Meeting convened to advance economic cooperation

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches world&#039;s first sys ..

Dubai Municipality launches world&#039;s first system for Certification, conform ..

2 hours ago
 Hotel establishments generated revenues of AED 26 ..

Hotel establishments generated revenues of AED 26 billion in the first seven mon ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally le ..

DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally leading projects in sustainabili ..

4 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australi ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

4 hours ago
 AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medici ..

AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medicine and diagnostic innovations

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal i ..

UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal in Asian Games 2023

15 hours ago
 Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia ..

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia to top World Cup Pool C

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan