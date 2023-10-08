PTD to digitise challan system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) The Punjab Transport Department (PTD) has started preparations to digitize the challan system by initially converting the manual challan method to an e-challan system.

PTD sources told APP on Sunday that the vehicle checking system has been accelerated, and a record 11,500 vehicles have been checked during the last four days.

The sources said that 26 vehicle inspection and certification centers had been set up in various districts of Punjab and more would be established if necessary.