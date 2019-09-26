PTD to launch special buses for providing safe travel to women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Provincial Transport Department has decided to launch special buses for providing safe and comfortable travel facilities to the women.

It is worth mentioning that these buses will be operated by the women.

Provincial Transport Minister Jahanzaib Khan Khichi said this during a meeting with MPA Talat Naqvi in his office here Thursday.

He said that soon the Transport department is launching special buses for the convenience of women especially for girl students and working women. He said that process of social development will be accelerated by providing facilities to the women as they are the more than the 50 percent of the total population.

He said that it has been decided to upgrade C-Category bus stands. In addition, the department is also implementing the agenda of providing waiting area, toilets and safe drinking water at bus stands for the convenience of women and children, he added.