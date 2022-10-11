PTDC announces four day Festival of North

Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Department Corporation (PTDC) and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) on Tuesday announced to first ever 4-day Tourism event "Festival of North" to be held from October 20 to 23, in Gojal region of Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Department Corporation (PTDC) and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) on Tuesday announced to first ever 4-day Tourism event "Festival of North" to be held from October 20 to 23, in Gojal region of Gilgit Baltistan.

Addressing a joint Press Conference Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana - Managing Director (PTDC) and Hashim Raza CEO (SMEDA) said that the festival aims to promote the local culture of the area alongside generating business activities for the locals.

MD PTDC said that the event will be organized every year in the month of October.

He said the purpose of the event is to empower the local community with tourism because local population cannot interact with tourist during summers.

Autumn is the right time to visit these areas when the locals are available to interact with and the tourists will an opportunity to explore the local culture, said MD.

He said the event will have the activities such as local product stalls depicting the tradition and culture of different areas, food stalls, live cooking, sports competitions, storytelling and much more at multiple locations in Gujal.

He said the main event will held at Passu.The festival aims at supporting Small Medium Enterprises businesses in this region through the development and promotion of Tourism and Hospitality Sector and its allied industries across the region.

He said the event will be promoted nation-wide and offer a great promotional opportunity for the hospitality industry, local & international tourists, tour operators, and business community.

He said, SMEDA being a dedicated and expert organizations on SME development and PTDC being a dedicated and expert organization on tourism development shall commit to concerted efforts for jointly devising and organizing activities aimed at SMEs in tourism sector.

He said a visitors guide for the tourists visiting the first addition of this annual festival is also available at www.fon.smeda.org.