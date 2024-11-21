Open Menu

PTDC Announces Photographic Competition To Mark Int’l Mountain Day

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM

PTDC announces photographic competition to mark Int’l Mountain Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has announced a photographic competition to commemorate International Mountain Day 2024, to be observed on December 11.

According to an official source, this day will be marked under this year’s theme, "Mountain Solutions for a Sustainable Future-Innovation, Adaptation, and Youth," which highlights the importance of preserving mountainous landscapes and promoting sustainable development.

This initiative aims at engaging youth, inspire innovation, and raise awareness about the role of mountains in fostering a sustainable future.

The event is part of ongoing efforts to celebrate Pakistan’s natural heritage and encourage responsible tourism.

The photographers and nature enthusiasts are encouraged to participate in this unique opportunity to showcase their talent while supporting a meaningful cause.

The competition invites both amateur and professional photographers to capture the beauty of mountains while reflecting the spirit of sustainability.

In the amateur category, the top three prizes are Rs. 30,000, Rs. 15,000, and Rs. 10,000, respectively. Meanwhile, the professional category offers prizes of Rs. 50,000, Rs. 30,000, and Rs. 20,000 for first, second, and third place winners.

The entries must be submitted by December 02 through the provided online portal, and selected photographs will be exhibited at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) on International Mountain Day.

The competition will engage photographers to showcase their creativity by capturing mountain-related elements such as culture and heritage, mountain people and their lifestyles, Pakistan’s mountainous landscapes, adventure sports, and the flora and fauna of mountain areas.

The intending participants can visit www.tourism.gov.pk for more information. The event encourages responsible tourism with the m\395otto "Leave Nothing but Footprints."

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Visit December PTDC Event Top

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

15 minutes ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

21 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

37 minutes ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

51 minutes ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

1 hour ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

3 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

3 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

3 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan