PTDC Announces Substantial Progress In Tourism App Development

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) announced substantial progress in the development of the tourism app by emphasizing its potential to significantly boost both local and foreign tourism in the country.

Official told APP that Pakistan has amazing and rich recreational sites and scenic valleys that not only promote tourism across the country but lead to a substantial increase in the generating revenue as well.

He highlighted the app's status as Pakistan's largest tourist information platform by providing comprehensive details on archaeological sites and tourist destinations with a single click.

He emphasized the app's potential to make information on Pakistan's tourism, history, and cultural heritage easily accessible to people worldwide, anticipating a remarkable surge in domestic and foreign tourists.

The official apprised that Information Technological (IT) companies had already given a detailed briefing on the app's features to the Minister of State for Tourism and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Wasi Shah.

He said that Wasi Shah expressed confidence that the ongoing efforts, combined with digitalization would revolutionize Pakistani tourism.

