PTDC facilitates 9,000 tourists to visit China, India

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has provided transportation services to some 9,000 foreign and local tourists, visiting China and India during the last fiscal year.

The number of PTDC transport users had increased from 4,000 to 9,000 in the year 2018-19, projecting a surge of 125 per cent, an official source told APP on Wednesday.

About the sudden hike in the users' numbers, the official said Pakistan ties with India had been witnessing ups and downs which caused fluctuation in the number of tourists, availing PTDC's transportation services.

He said two buses of PTDC moved from Sust (Pakistan) to Tashkurgan (China) during working days which was subject to availability of travelers.

The service was closed on weekend, he added.

To a query, he said the operation of Dosti-Bus, from Lahore to New Delhi thrice a week, had been suspended due to tense relations between Pakistan and India at the moment.

In 2015, the official said the PTDC shifted the Dosti-Bus terminal from Lahore city to Wagah Border, owing to some security reasons.

The Pakistan Tours Limited, subsidiary department of the corporation, had also arranged trips for foreign delegations during this period, the official said and added most of delegations were from the Maldives where Pakistani Embassy was striving to improve bilateral relation through such initiatives.

