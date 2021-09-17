UrduPoint.com

PTDC Focusing Both Domestic, Foreign Tourism To Make Profitable: MD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Managing Director Aftab ur Rehman Rana Thursday said that the department was focusing on both domestic and foreign tourism and making better facilities to develop on modern lines.

Talking to a private news channel he said, tourism economy will further grow by introducing new policies, which would play pivotal role on the country economy as well as its GDP growth.

He said, after formulating new policy government would privatize few places of PTDC, aiming to introduce new facilities and better ways of promoting the sector.

He said the department was also formulating Covid-19 strategy that would help to develop transport and infrastructure.

In response to a question he said, every province has its own tourism department that would ensure registration process of private owned properties and would develop price mechanism, he added.

