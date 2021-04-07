PTDC gets new MD

Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana, President of Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan, has been appointed as Managing Director of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana, President of Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan, has been appointed as Managing Director of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).

He was appointed on honorary basis with immediate effect, a news release said.

His appointment was approved in the meeting of Federal Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minster of Pakistan on April 1, 2021.

Talking to APP, the newly appointed MD said he would strive for improving performance of the department to ensure extensive promotion of the country's tourism. All-out efforts would be made to mitigate the negative impacts of the coronavirus on tourism sector of Pakistan, he added.

He said special initiatives would be taken to bridge the gap between public and private sectors for sustainable growth of tourism industry and build the image of Pakistan as a tourism destination across the world.

He added that coordination among all the stakeholders would be enhance for attracting more local and foreign tourists.

Aftab Rana is s seasoned tourism professional having more than 35 years of experience of tourism industry. He is a well-known figure in tourism industry especially due to his pioneering efforts for the promotion of sustainable tourism, responsible tourism, ecotourism, community-based tourism, youth tourism and heritage tourism in Pakistan.

He has vast experience of tourism policy formulation, product development, destination development, tourism human resource development, tourism planning, marketing and promotion.

