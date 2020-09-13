PTDC gets new office

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has shifted its head office from Flashman's hotel, Rawalpindi to Kohsar Block Pakistan Secretariat, Islamabad under its restructuring process.

"The shifting is a part of ongoing restructuring of PTDC, which is meant to transform the organization into vibrant and profit-making entity," a senior officer of the corporation told APP on Sunday.

He said the PTDC had issued official notification to inform multiple departments about new address for future contacts, meetings and correspondence.

