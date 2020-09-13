UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTDC Gets New Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 03:00 PM

PTDC gets new office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has shifted its head office from Flashman's hotel, Rawalpindi to Kohsar Block Pakistan Secretariat, Islamabad under its restructuring process.

"The shifting is a part of ongoing restructuring of PTDC, which is meant to transform the organization into vibrant and profit-making entity," a senior officer of the corporation told APP on Sunday.

He said the PTDC had issued official notification to inform multiple departments about new address for future contacts, meetings and correspondence.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Hotel Rawalpindi Sunday PTDC From

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways, Lumitics to reduce inflight food w ..

2 hours ago

UAE reaffirms commitment to upholding rights of ch ..

2 hours ago

ERC&#039;s second aid plane lands in Khartoum

2 hours ago

MBZUAI, Weizmann Institute of Science to collabora ..

2 hours ago

Global COVID-19 cases pass 28.75 million, death to ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 13, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.