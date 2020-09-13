PTDC Gets New Office
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has shifted its head office from Flashman's hotel, Rawalpindi to Kohsar Block Pakistan Secretariat, Islamabad under its restructuring process.
"The shifting is a part of ongoing restructuring of PTDC, which is meant to transform the organization into vibrant and profit-making entity," a senior officer of the corporation told APP on Sunday.
He said the PTDC had issued official notification to inform multiple departments about new address for future contacts, meetings and correspondence.
