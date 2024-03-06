PTDC Highlights Pakistan’s Tourism Potential At ITB Berlin 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Pakistan mission in Germany, provincial tourism departments, and private tour operator companies is proudly representing Pakistan at Internationale Tourismus Börse (ITB) Berlin 2024, a leading international travel expo of tourism.
From 5th to 7th March 2024, over 5,500 exhibitors from 170 countries are showcasing the potential of their tourism destinations in Berlin, Germany. This year's theme is “Beauty has an Address”, said a news release on Wednesday.
Managing Director of PTDC, Aftab ur Rehman Rana, in his message on this occasion, informed that Pakistan's flag is once again waving among the flags of nations at the world's biggest travel show at Messe Berlin Exhibition Ground.
PTDC has managed to send a delegation of 11 exhibitors to showcase Pakistan’s rich tourism potential in this leading global travel show.
He said that Pakistan's participation in ITB Berlin 2024 is aligned with the country’s tourism strategy to boost foreign tourist arrivals and foster positive perceptions of Pakistan on the global stage.
He emphasized, “PTDC is empowering the private sector to be part of important global business forums of the tourism sector and develop B2B and B2C linkages”.
He stressed the pivotal role of Pakistan’s participation in this global exhibition to build the image of the country as a safe tourist destination for foreign tourists. He emphasized that the event serves as a crucial platform to unveil Pakistan’s untapped tourism potential and forge essential business-to-business relations with international stakeholders, particularly with European countries, which are key players in the global tourism industry.
