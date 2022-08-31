PTDC holds photo competition on World Tourism Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has announced to hold a photographic competition on the World Tourism Day to be observed across the globe on September 22.

The participants are being encouraged to submit photographs on different themes by September 15, an official of PTDC told APP.

According to him, the country's tourist attractions, landscapes, culture and life, adventure sports and flora & fauna were the major themes of competition.

The winners would be awarded cash prizes, he added.