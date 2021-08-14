UrduPoint.com

PTDC Holds Vehicle Rally To Mark Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 02:29 PM

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) on Saturday held a nine-KM vehicle rally in the federal capital to mark 75th Independence Day and promote positive image of the country

Over 120 vehicles including cruiser bikes, Harley Davidson motorbikes, sports performance bikes, classic vintage cars and other vehicle took part in the rally which started from D-Chowk, Islamabad and culminated at F-9 Park.� The rally was arranged by the PTDC in collaboration with Zalmi Off-road and Rally Club, TLC 40 Series Club, HOG Pakistan, car Craft, Heritage Motor Club, Mercedes Club of Pakistan, Harley Owners Group, Vintage and Classic Club of Pakistan.

On the occasion, PTDC Managing Director Aftab Rana said that the rally was aimed at conveying the message to the world that Pakistan was a peaceful and safe country, its people were friendly and hospitable and the country was moving forward on the path of development with the consciousness of environment conservation and equitable growth.

He said that the initiative would help promote image of Pakistan as an attractive tourist destination.

As part of tree plantation at the end of the rally, he said that the initiative was aimed to make Pakistan a more green and attractive country for tourism.

He said that such activities would encourage the people to plant more and more trees in their cities and towns to make Pakistan a green and clean country.

Keeping in view the prevailing COVID-19 situation and National Command and Operation Centre's guidelines, all the rally activities including concluding ceremony were held outdoor.

Entry was permitted through special stickers to only participant and media. The event was not open for general public.

The PTDC distributed face makes to all participants to ensure the compliance Covid SOPs.

