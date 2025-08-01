PTDC hosts inaugural ceremony of “Central Asia Tour 2025”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), in collaboration with Globe Strainers (Pvt.), hosted the inaugural ceremony of the “Central Asia Tour 2025,” an international motorbike rally promoting tourism, peace and cultural integration across Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, here on Friday.

The adventure rally carries the theme: “Explore Muslim Heritage & Culture – Promote Tourism & Friendship,” aiming to open new frontiers for tourism, strengthen diplomatic ties, and promote peace and friendship across borders.

This unique 23-day journey will cover over 5,000 kilometers, showcasing Pakistan’s tourism potential while fostering regional collaboration through people-to-people diplomacy.

The tour commenced from Lahore on July 31, passing through Islamabad, Torkham, and Kabul, before reaching Kunduz and entering Tajikistan via Kalaikhum. Riders will explore key destinations including Dushanbe and Khujand, and later cross into Uzbekistan, visiting cities such as Tashkent, Samarkand, and Bukhara. The rally will return via Afghanistan, concluding in Lahore on August 22.

The ceremony was graced by Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, National Tourism Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Tourism, as the Chief Guest, and Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Secretary, Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), as the Guest of Honour.

The event was also attended by Aftab ur Rehman Rana, Managing Director of PTDC; Alisher Tukhtayev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan; and Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir, Ambassador of Tajikistan.

In his address, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan stated that this remarkable initiative not only reflects Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and tourism but also underlines the country’s strategic role as a gateway between South and Central Asia.

“I commend the organizers and extend my best wishes to the riders for a safe and successful journey,” he added.

On the occasion, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Secretary IPC, said that tourism possesses the transformative power to build bridges between nations. Such events are vital for strengthening cultural understanding and diplomatic cooperation within the ECO region and beyond.

Aftab ur Rehman Rana, Managing Director PTDC, stated that this landmark event marks a significant milestone in the realm of adventure tourism and regional integration.

“PTDC is proud to support initiatives that promote Pakistan’s soft image and heritage to the world,” he underlined.

All PTDC stakeholders, media representatives, and general public were also present to celebrate and support this inspirational journey, which is set to become a memorable chapter in Pakistan’s tourism history.