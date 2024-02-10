PTDC Hosts Reception To Honour Two Polish Explorers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) hosted a reception to honor the remarkable achievement of two Polish women, Monika Witkowska and Joanna Mostowska, who have successfully completed the First Female Winter Ski Traverse of Deosai.
Deosai, the second highest plateau in the world after Tibet, witnessed this historic expedition as Monika and Joanna traversed its challenging terrain alone, enduring harsh weather conditions with temperatures dropping as low as minus 25 degrees Celsius. Their ten-day journey from January 27th to February 5th, 2024, showcased extraordinary physical endurance and determination, said a news release.
Managing Director PTDC Aftab ur Rehman Rana congratulated the duo on their exceptional feat and highlighted the significant impact of their expedition on promoting winter tourism in Pakistan. He emphasized that such endeavors would attract more adventure tourists to explore Pakistan's mountainous regions during the winter season, traditionally considered an off-season for tourism.
Rana further elaborated on the beauty and biodiversity of Deosai, affectionately known as the "Land of the Giants," which has been designated as a national park. He mentioned the conservation efforts that have led to an increase in the brown bear population, making Deosai an ideal destination for ecotourism during the summer months.
In her remarks, Monika Witkowska expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and reception extended by PTDC. As an avid traveller and K2 climber, she emphasized the challenges they faced during the expedition, starting from Shushar lake and concluding near Sadpara village. Joanna Mostowska, a ski expert and mother of four, echoed Monika's sentiments and praised the hospitality of the people, affirming that Pakistan is a safe destination for international tourists.
The reception concluded with the presentation of shields, ajraks, and souvenirs to the guests, symbolizing the enduring friendship and cultural exchange between Poland and Pakistan.
